Incredible Video Shows Fireworks Going Off All Over Los Angeles

Los Angeles Fireworks (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/skendeigh/status/1411914410910621701)

Los Angeles was awesome this past Sunday for the Fourth of July.

In a video tweeted by @skendeigh that showed an aerial view, fireworks could be seen detonating and going off all over the city. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No matter what part of the city you look at, freedom was flying up in the air in the form of fireworks. Watch the awesome video below.

It doesn’t get much more American than that video below. That was an awesome Fourth of July post, and that’s not up for debate.

People in this country love the Fourth of July, and we all love fireworks. That’s just part of being a great American.

We love loud noises and explosions and fireworks contain both. Seeing as how the Fourth of July is this great nation’s birthday, there’s no better time to light some off.

Props to everyone in Los Angeles who cut loose and fired some off up into the air.

P.S.: It’s now July 6th, and people are still firing off fireworks where I live at pretty much all hours. While I love America, I’d also love to get some sleep. Save it for July 4, 2022!

