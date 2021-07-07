12-Year-Old ‘Accidentally Shot Himself’ At Sleepover With Gun Brought By 15-Year-Old

A 12-year-old boy in Chula Vista, California, accidentally shot and killed himself during a sleepover early Saturday morning after his friend brought over a gun, according to police.

Chula Vista Police responded to a call around 9:10 a.m., Saturday morning about a shooting in the Woodland Hills Condominium Complex. Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified 12-year-old boy laying on the sidewalk near the complex with “one visible gunshot wound.” The boy was later identified as Maximilian Mendoza, according to Fox 5.

Family and friends came together Monday to mourn Maximilian “Max” Mendoza, the 12-year-old boy shot and killed this weekend at a Chula Vista condominium complex. https://t.co/KMgZFqIIAW — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) July 6, 2021

Officers and paramedics attempted to perform life-saving measures on Mendoza, who was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Upon investigation, officers determined a 15-year-old friend of Mendoza had been invited to sleep over at his home. The 15-year-old boy brought a handgun to the house.

“Sometime during the sleepover, it appears the victim was given access to the firearms while inside the residence and then accidentally shot himself,” police said. The boy’s family then moved the boy outside where he was found by police. (RELATED: Father Accidentally Shot 9-Year-Old Son Following Road Rage Incident, Police Say)

Aida Mendoza, the victim’s mother, told the Los Angeles Times she held her “baby boy” in his final moments as he repeatedly said “Mom.”

“I miss him,” Aida said Sunday, according to the report. “He had a great heart – and a big heart.”

“It’s surreal,” Macy Mendoza, the victim’s sister said, according to Fox 5. “It’s like, who goes home and thinks their 12-year-old brother is gone? He was only 12, you know? So much to live for.”

Authorities are trying to investigate how the 15-year-old obtained a gun as well as who owns the firearm.

The incident remains under investigation.