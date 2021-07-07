3 Undercover Law Enforcement Officers Shot On Chicago Highway

Three undercover law enforcement officers were shot in Chicago early Wednesday morning on a highway, according to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

Two Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) agents and a Chicago Police officer were struck by gunfire around 5:50 a.m. near the intersection of 119th Street and the Interstate 57 on-ramp, Brown said during a press conference. The officers were driving in an unmarked, undercover vehicle and were trying to get onto the freeway when they were fired at from the street.

One ATF officer was struck in the side of their torso while the other was hit in the hand. The Chicago police officer was grazed by a bullet in the back of the head. Brown said the officers were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center for treatment and the injuries do not appear to be life threatening. (RELATED: 20-Year-Old Summer Intern Dies After Getting Struck By Stray Bullet On Chicago Subway)

“The officers are performing their jobs at the highest levels,” Brown said. “They’re risking everything to protect the people of Chicago. And this includes our collaboration with ATF. ATF officers are also giving everything to protect the people of Chicago. No one would do what these officers do. This is a very challenging time to be in law enforcement, but they are rising to the challenge.”

“The work that they do is extremely dangerous.”

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Chicago has seen an uptick in gun violence since 2020, according to The Associated Press (AP). Chicago Police said within the first six months of 2021 there were 332 homicides, which is close to the rate seen in 2020 when there were 338 during the same period, according to the AP.

Data analyzed by the Daily Caller News Foundation found the percentage of Chicago murder victims that were black jumped from 70% in 2020 to 81% in 2021.