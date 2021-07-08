Man Charged For Allegedly Calling Police Departments And Detailing Plans To Kill Nancy Pelosi

An Ohio man has been formally charged for allegedly calling numerous police departments around the country, stating that he was planning to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

David Staudohar, a 53-year-old retiree from Cleveland, was charged with interstate threatening communications Tuesday for the death threats against Pelosi, Cleveland.com reported Tuesday.

Staudohar allegedly called police departments in Texas, California and Kentucky last November following the 2020 presidential election, stating hat he had planned to kill Pelosi for “committing treason” against the U.S., an affidavit said, according to Cleveland.com.

David Staudohar is accused of calling police departments in California, Texas & Kentucky and describing his plans to kill the congresswoman “because she is committing treason against the United States of America,” according to an affidavit. https://t.co/dwEZelDHPn — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) July 7, 2021

Staudohar allegedly first called police in St. Helena, California, stating that he would be landing in Stockton for the purpose of coming up there “for a … vengeance,” according to Cleveland.com.

He then called the Louisville police department in Kentucky, stating that he had put out a “hit” against Pelosi, adding that he had personally ordered “two bullets to be put in her head,” according to Cleveland.com. (RELATED: Man Will Face Charges After Threatening To Assassinate Joe Biden In Emails)

The FBI traced the two calls to Staudohar and interviewed him in person and by phone, Cleveland.com reported, in which he acknowledged that making the threatening calls was “wrong.”

In June, he made one final call to the St. Helena police again, stating that he had a pair of brass knuckles and would turn Pelosi’s face into a “10-pound bag of hamburger,” Cleveland.com reported, insisting that the Democratic party was “overthrowing” the country.

Staudohar appeared before a judge Tuesday, in which he was ordered to be held without bond until his detention hearing July 13, the outlet reported.

He faces up to five years in prison if he is convicted, News 5 Cleveland reported.