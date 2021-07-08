Missing Man Found Dead In Pond, Loyal Dog Sat Waiting At Edge Of Water

A missing California man was found dead in a pond hours after he went missing, with his loyal dog sitting patiently at the edge of the water for him, authorities said.

Seventy-year-old John Stewart was reported missing Tuesday after having last been seen Monday night, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Police initially suspected his Doberman puppy would be with him.

Following a 14-hour search, volunteers from Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue, among other volunteers from neighboring counties, found Stewart dead in a pond on a property off Retrac Way in Grass Valley, police said. (RELATED: FBI Looking For Clues To Identify Woman Whose Dismembered Body Found Near Camp David)

“Located not far from Stewart’s body, waiting at the edge of the pond, was his loyal dog Rico,” police said. Stewart had been “suffering from multiple medical issues and most recently had been experiencing memory loss issues,” according to police.

Authorities say there are no signs of foul play but an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.