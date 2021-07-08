Rep. Mace Goes After Teachers Union, Says ‘Marxist’ CRT Is ‘Being Shoved Down The Throats Of American Children’

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace lambasted the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools Thursday, referring to it as a “Marxist ideology being shoved down the throats of American children,” according to Fox News.

Mace’s statements came after the head of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, claimed Wednesday that Republican lawmakers were “bullying teachers” over their promotion of CRT in the classroom, alleging that lawmakers were trying to stop educators “from teaching kids honest history,” as reported by The Daily Mail. (RELATED: REPORT: School Committee Chair Says Teachers Against Critical Race Theory ‘Cannot And Should Not Be Tolerated’)

Congresswoman Mace responded, telling America Reports co-host Sandra Smith, “The last time I checked, bullying would be arresting a parent at a school board hearing who was exercising their First Amendment rights, and it was on Fox News earlier this week when I heard about the father of a student in Virginia who was arrested for speaking out against critical race theory.”

Mace continued, stating, “I myself, as a Republican, have been a victim of political violence. My house was just graffitied.”

“We need to take responsibility and be accountable as a parent particularly on a Marxist ideology being shoved down the throats of American children, teaching them they are inherently racist, and that is wrong,” she concluded.

On Sunday, the National Educators Association, the largest teacher’s union in the country, passed a resolution endorsing the teaching of CRT and vowed to “fight back” against those who oppose the ideology. (RELATED: America’s Largest Teachers Union To Conduct Opposition Research In Support Of Antiracist Mission)

The resolution states that the NEA will “provide an already-created, in-depth, study that critiques empire, white supremacy, anti-Blackness, anti-Indigeneity, racism, patriarchy, cisheteropatriarchy, capitalism, ableism, anthropocentrism (human centered points of view) and other forms of power and oppression at the intersections of our society,” as previously reported by The Daily Caller.