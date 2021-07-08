Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Estimated To Bring In More Than $5 Million At International Box Office On First Day

Scarlett Johansson’s “Black Widow” is bringing in huge numbers at the international box office on the film’s first day out.

The highly anticipated Marvel film rolled out on Wednesday in 11 global markets including, the United Kingdom, France and Italy and grossed an estimated $4.9M for the day, not counting another $1.8 million yesterday in Korea, Deadline reported in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Under Fire For Plans To Play Trans Man In Upcoming Movie)

The outlet noted, Disney’s latest is also setting new pandemic era benchmarks and is the highest opening day in the U.K. for a film since the coronavirus shut down the world more than a year ago.

In the United Kingdom. the origin film for the superhero Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, managed to have a monster opening in that country, despite more than 26 million tuning into the Euro 2020 semi-finals between England and Denmark. (RELATED: Watch The Latest Electric Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’)

The outlet noted, Johansson’s movie launched with $1.7 million and 70% market share with 85% of cinemas open and capacity reduced to 50 percent due to COVID-19.

In France, the movie opened with $1.6 million and was 21% ahead of “Ant-Man And The Wasp” (including previews) and slightly above “Black Panther” (including previews).

The movie also debuted in Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway and Switzerland where it landed the number one spot in all those markets.