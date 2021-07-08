Teen Shot In Head Leaving Houston Astros Game With Family

A 17-year-old was shot in the head while returning home from a Houston Astros Game late Tuesday.

Paul Castro and his two sons were leaving Minute Maid Park when a man in a white sedan pulled up and began to follow their car, with Paul and the driver allegedly exchanging “hand gestures,” NBC News reported. Police said the suspect then fired “several shots at the father’s truck, striking one of the male passengers at least one time,” according to NBC. The other two passengers in the car were reportedly unharmed.

David Xavier Castro — Paul’s teenage son — was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston in critical condition and has since been on life support, NBC reported.

The Houston Police Department mistakenly tweeted that the teen died from his injury at the hospital Wednesday, and later corrected their statement. “We have learned the victim is not deceased & sincerely apologize to his family. The teen is currently on life-support. Please join us in praying for this young man and his family,” the department said.

Paul was quick to accept the apology and thanked the department for their hard work, according to ABC 13.

“I thank HPD and @memorialhermann for all they have done for my family,” he reportedly wrote. “I was the person who told an HOD officer my son was dead, so no apologies needed. I had been told they would not operate on him due to the irreparable damage done by the bullet.”

CORRECTION UPDATE: We have learned the victim is not deceased & sincerely apologize to his family. The teen is currently on life-support. Please join us in praying for this young man and his family. We’ll be releasing a clearer photo of the wanted vehicle later today. #hounews https://t.co/HiFesNtPlT — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 7, 2021

It is currently unclear whether the boy is still alive. The correction to the police statement was issued after Paul posted a touching tribute to his son on Facebook, asking friends and family to give them time to grieve before offering condolences, ABC 13 reported. (RELATED: Several Shot Outside Philadelphia Sports Bar)

Investigators have not yet identified the suspect or the motive of the shooting, though the department has released photos of the vehicle, according to ABC 13. Police reportedly described it as a white, four-door Buick sedan with a sunroof Wednesday.