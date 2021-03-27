US

Several Shot Outside Philadelphia Sports Bar

Philadelphia Bar Shooting

Several individuals were hospitalized after a shooting occurred Friday night at Golf and Social, a sports bar in Philadelphia.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, seven individuals were wounded after an altercation broke out inside the bar, which later was taken outside at approximately 8 p.m.

According to FOX 29, all of the individuals wounded were taken to the hospital with three being left in critical condition. (RELATED:‘Our Distinct Honor’: Officer Eric Talley’s Handcuffs Used To Arrest Boulder Shooting Suspect)

In correlation with the shooting, local police were called to the scene for a separate alleged robbery, Fox 29 reported.

Police reported that the person of interest was arrested in relation to the shooting.

The Philadelphia shooting comes just days after the Boulder shooting where Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is accused of opening fire in a supermarket killing 10 individuals.

It also occurred hours after a separate Philadelphia shooting earlier Friday where an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed, FOX 29 reported.