Several Shot Outside Philadelphia Sports Bar

Several individuals were hospitalized after a shooting occurred Friday night at Golf and Social, a sports bar in Philadelphia.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, seven individuals were wounded after an altercation broke out inside the bar, which later was taken outside at approximately 8 p.m.

#BREAKING Philly Police say 7 people were shot after an altercation escalated to gun violence outside the Golf & Social in Fishtown. 3 victims are in critical condition. Police say they have one person of interest in custody @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/jEFpwMlBB9 — Lauren Dugan (@LaurenDuganTV) March 27, 2021

7 people shot at a social club in Fishtown. Philadelphia police say it started as an argument inside and spilled outside. Multiple guns found. A person of interest in custody. 3 people shot are critical, 4 are stable. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/IRoKsTgyap — Drew Smith (@drewsmithtv) March 27, 2021

According to FOX 29, all of the individuals wounded were taken to the hospital with three being left in critical condition.

In correlation with the shooting, local police were called to the scene for a separate alleged robbery, Fox 29 reported.

Seven Shot at Golf & Social Bar @CitizenApp 1084 N Delaware Ave Yesterday 8:07:43 PM EDT

Police reported that the person of interest was arrested in relation to the shooting.

The Philadelphia shooting comes just days after the Boulder shooting where Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is accused of opening fire in a supermarket killing 10 individuals.

It also occurred hours after a separate Philadelphia shooting earlier Friday where an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed, FOX 29 reported.