Thursday Is The 11-Year Anniversary Of LeBron James Doing ‘The Decision’

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Thursday marks the 11-year anniversary of LeBron James doing “The Decision.”

On July 8, 2010, the current Los Angeles Lakers star announced during a televised special that he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and going to Miami to play for the Heat with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If only we had known how just addicted to attention he’d become in the years that have followed!

It’s crazy that “The Decision” was already 11 years ago. I remember exactly where I was when it happened. I was at a Dodgers game in Los Angeles, and they broadcasted the video to the entire stadium.

I guess we really should have known just how insanely attention hungry LeBron James would eventually become.

All the signs were there! After all, he had to have a TV special to announce his free agency decision.

Since “The Decision,” LeBron James has won four titles and he’s managed to piss off a shocking amount of people in the process.

What a journey it’s been to watch over the past 11 years! That’s certainly putting it lightly.