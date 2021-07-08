Thursday Is The 11-Year Anniversary Of LeBron James Doing ‘The Decision’

Thursday marks the 11-year anniversary of LeBron James doing “The Decision.”

On July 8, 2010, the current Los Angeles Lakers star announced during a televised special that he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and going to Miami to play for the Heat with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If only we had known how just addicted to attention he’d become in the years that have followed!

July 8, 2010: LeBron makes The Decision & Cleveland fans react. pic.twitter.com/RbSxk9xniu — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) July 8, 2021

It’s crazy that “The Decision” was already 11 years ago. I remember exactly where I was when it happened. I was at a Dodgers game in Los Angeles, and they broadcasted the video to the entire stadium.

On this day 11 years ago. LeBron chose to take his talents to South Beach ???? pic.twitter.com/QgeBYCZSMo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 8, 2021

I guess we really should have known just how insanely attention hungry LeBron James would eventually become.

All the signs were there! After all, he had to have a TV special to announce his free agency decision.

Since “The Decision,” LeBron James has won four titles and he’s managed to piss off a shocking amount of people in the process.

LeBron James has now deleted the tweet calling for the cop to be arrested for shooting the woman armed with a knife, but don’t worry. The internet is forever. I blurred out the officer’s face on purpose. pic.twitter.com/dbv5dPrZ87 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2021

What a journey it’s been to watch over the past 11 years! That’s certainly putting it lightly.