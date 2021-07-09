Border Patrol Nabs Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder, Previously Deported

Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector arrested five men who all had prior felony convictions over the holiday weekend, including a man who was convicted of attempted murder and previously deported.

Agents arrested Casimiro Herrera-Alvarez near Del Rio on Sunday after he illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico. Upon further investigation, authorities discovered Herrera-Alvarez was convicted of a second-degree attempted murder in California. Herrera-Alvarez served a five-year sentence and was deported back to Mexico in 2014, according to authorities.

Among other individuals arrested at the border over the holiday weekend include three Mexican nationals who had prior convictions ranging from child molestation, sexual abuse and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. A Guatemalan national was also arrested and was found to have prior convictions for sexual assault, sodomy and kidnapping, according to authorities. (RELATED: Illegal Immigrants Break Into Texas Home, Steal Guns, Ammo And Food)

“While we remain busy with large groups, criminals continue in their attempts to elude detection by crossing in our more remote areas,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II said in a statement. “With technology, partnerships, and highly trained agents, we have increased our ability to detect and arrest these criminals before they are able to cause further harm in the United States.”

Border Patrol says agents have arrested 927 undocumented migrants with prior criminal convictions since Oct. 1, a 382% increase when compared to the same time period last year.

Border agents have encountered nearly 712,000 migrants who have tried to illegally enter the country since January. A record high 180,000 migrants were apprehended in May alone.