Activists Hang ‘God Bless Abortions’ Banner On Jesus Christ Monument

Activists from an art collective appeared to claim responsibility for draping a banner that reads “God Bless Abortions” across the Christ of the Ozarks Monument Friday in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

A small team from Indecline, an activist art collective, reportedly posed as construction crew members and smuggled the banner with its message written in blood-red onto Magnetic Mountain, where the 67-foot-tall monument of Jesus Christ is located, according to KNWA.

The Christ Of The Ozarks Statue is one of the only two giant monuments of Jesus Christ in the Continental U.S., according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

The activist group said, “America is about to lose its mind when they discover what we just installed.” They then claimed it was a “direct response” to what they deemed were oppressive laws against abortion. (RELATED: Arkansas Governor Signs Bill Banning Nearly All Abortions Into Law)

Made up of “graffiti writers, filmmakers, photographers and full-time rebels and activists,” Indecline concentrates on “injustices carried out by American and International governments, corporations and law enforcement agencies,” according to its main page.

The group has a record of using various forms of vandalism to promote their views on abortion, immigration, and former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Vandals Turn Billboard Into Fake ICE Ad: ‘We Make Kids Disappear’)

Eureka Springs Police Department has not responded to press inquiries at the time of the article’s publishing.