Eric Adams Calls Out Democrats For ‘Misplaced’ Priorities And Failures To Combat Violent Crime

Eric Adams the Democratic nominee for Mayor of New York City criticized that the Democratic Party’s priorities were “misplaced” on CNN’s “State of the Union.” He criticized the party’s failure to address crime in major cities, particularly crimes committed by handguns.

Adams is a retired Captain of the New York Police Department and has made his policing experience an important part of his campaign, according to CNN. He received the Democrat Party nomination in the New York City mayoral election earlier this month.

On Sunday, he explained to Jake Tapper that he felt efforts to focus on “assault weapons” were too much the focus of the current democrat strategy at the federal level. Instead, he explained, Democrats should focus on violence where handguns were used.

The numbers of those who are killed by handguns are astronomical and if we don’t start having real federal legislation, matched with states and cities, we’re never going to get this crisis under control,” he said on CNN. (RELATED: Eric Adams Wins Democratic Primary In Race To Be New York City’s Next Mayor)

While Adams did not call for a full ban on handguns, according to Politico. He argued that the failure to focus on handguns was a misstep in his party’s response to the surge in violent crime.

Adams went on to praise the efforts of President Joe Biden to have the Federal government partner with different states and cities with high numbers of gun crimes.

New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams says Democratic lawmakers “misplaced” priorities on efforts to curb gun violence https://t.co/panYzgteHK — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 11, 2021



This is not the first time Adams has criticized his party in recent weeks, according to Fox News. Adams stated on CBS This Morning, “You’re seeing a Democratic Party, basically they’ve thrown up their hands and we’re continuing to see the same problems in our inner cities.”