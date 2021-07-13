Editorial

American Legend Harrison Ford Celebrates His 79th Birthday

US actor Harrison Ford arrives for Disney's "The Call of the Wild" premiere at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California on February 13, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Tuesday is Harrison Ford’s 79th birthday.

On July 13, 1942, the legendary actor entered the world, and we all know what he’s done ever since. The man has become one of the most successful actors to live. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only is he successful, but he’s responsible for two of the most famous characters ever seen on screen. We’re talking about the man who played Han Solo and Indiana Jones.

Has there ever been an actor to play two characters as iconic as Solo and Jones? If there is, it’s definitely not coming to me off the top of my head.

Not only is Ford a great actor, but he’s just a cool customer. He gives off the vibe that he might actually be like Indiana Jones.

He’s all gas and no brakes, but also shockingly chill and relaxed. You’re born that way. It’s not something you can teach.

It’s either in your DNA or it’s not. Ford has that vibe in spades.

So, on his 79th birthday, let’s crack a cold one and celebrate the man who made Han Solo and Indiana Jones legendary.