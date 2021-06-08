Editorial

Photos Surface Of Harrison Ford In ‘Indiana Jones 5’

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 21: Actor Harrison Ford arrives at the 17th annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 21, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
The first photos of Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in the newest movie have hit the web.

The fifth movie is currently filming, and is expected to be released in summer 2022. Now, fans can see what Ford looks like for his final ride as Indy. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

A pair of photos surfaced on the Twitter account @@IndianaJones_ch of the Hollywood legend in costume wearing a medical mask while on set.

You can see both photos below.

Interestingly enough, the same Twitter account tweeted out some photos of vehicles with Nazi markings on them.

It would seem like the Nazis are going to be the bad guys again in “Indiana Jones 5.” Seeing as the success we had with them in the first and third films, I think that’s probably a good idea.

I can’t even begin to tell you how pumped I am for Harrison Ford’s final ride as the famous archeologist. It’s going to be awesome.

I grew up on Indy, and I’ve watched the movies more times than I can count. In fact, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” is one of the first movies I ever remember watching.

Now, we sit and wait for “Indiana Jones 5.” If that doesn’t pump you up, then I don’t know what to tell you because I’m juiced!

I’m especially excited if we’re somehow going to see fight scenes against Nazis, which I imagine will require flashback scenes.

Keep checking back for the latest updates on “Indiana Jones 5” as we have them!