Photos Surface Of Harrison Ford In ‘Indiana Jones 5’

The first photos of Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in the newest movie have hit the web.

The fifth movie is currently filming, and is expected to be released in summer 2022. Now, fans can see what Ford looks like for his final ride as Indy. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

A pair of photos surfaced on the Twitter account @@IndianaJones_ch of the Hollywood legend in costume wearing a medical mask while on set.

You can see both photos below.

Exclusive Photo that we got right now!

Harrison Ford sighted on Set of Indiana Jones 5 pic.twitter.com/jVzTB25XIw — IJ Adventure Outpost (@IndianaJones_ch) June 7, 2021

Another photo of Harrison Ford on Set received right now pic.twitter.com/IDmNdbRczF — IJ Adventure Outpost (@IndianaJones_ch) June 7, 2021

Interestingly enough, the same Twitter account tweeted out some photos of vehicles with Nazi markings on them.

It would seem like the Nazis are going to be the bad guys again in “Indiana Jones 5.” Seeing as the success we had with them in the first and third films, I think that’s probably a good idea.

Thx to Han Forbes for sharing!

NEW PICTURES FROM THE SET OF INDIANA JONES 5 pic.twitter.com/HOuO6Vby56 — IJ Adventure Outpost (@IndianaJones_ch) June 5, 2021

I can’t even begin to tell you how pumped I am for Harrison Ford’s final ride as the famous archeologist. It’s going to be awesome.

I grew up on Indy, and I’ve watched the movies more times than I can count. In fact, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” is one of the first movies I ever remember watching.

Now, we sit and wait for “Indiana Jones 5.” If that doesn’t pump you up, then I don’t know what to tell you because I’m juiced!

I’m especially excited if we’re somehow going to see fight scenes against Nazis, which I imagine will require flashback scenes.

Keep checking back for the latest updates on “Indiana Jones 5” as we have them!