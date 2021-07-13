Jorge Masvidal Destroys Communism And The Cuban Dictatorship In Awesome Video

Jorge Masvidal released a video Monday night destroying communism and the Cuban dictatorship.

Amid massive protests in Cuba, the superstar UFC fighter talked about his father escaping the communist dictatorship as a teenager and the “horror stories” about the “killing machine” that his dad shared when Masvidal was growing up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to his full thoughts below. They’re incredibly powerful.

Jorge Masvidal is an awesome dude and he’s a breath of fresh air when it comes to athletes speaking out. The dude is insanely happy and proud to be an American, and he clearly has zero tolerance for communists.

I guess that’s what happens when you’re raised by a guy who escaped one of the worst countries on the planet.

We need more athletes speaking out against actual evil in this world, and we need a lot fewer athletes who treat America like a terrible place.

If they truly feel that way, then get on a boat to Cuba and don’t come back. We’ll see how much you actually love communism and socialism.

America should do an exchange program with Cuba where we send all our moronic citizens who hate the USA to live in the communist dictatorship, and we’ll take any Cubans who want to enjoy some freedom. https://t.co/rNjNoeJDBY — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 12, 2021

Props to Masvidal for speaking out against communism and the Cuban dictatorship. Let’s hope more people with a platform take a stand for freedom.