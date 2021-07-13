Jealous Man Stabs Victim For Checking Out His Girlfriend

A Manhattan man was stabbed Sunday for checking out his attacker’s girlfriend, with police announcing a reward for any information about the suspect’s whereabouts Tuesday.

A 27-year-old man sustained a non-life-threatening cut on his shoulder in a Sunday evening incident at the Luther Glick Playground in Manhattan, New York, The New York Daily News reported.

The perpetrator, described by police as a bald man with a scar on the right side of his face, reportedly took issue with the way the stabbing victim, who was playing basketball at the time, looked at his girlfriend. (RELATED: 4 People Arrested After Teenage Lifeguard Was Stabbed, Beaten)

￼WANTED ￼for an Assault inside of the Luther Gulick Playground at Delancey Street & Columbia Street #lowereastside #manhattan On 7/11/21 @ 8:10 PM Reward up to $3500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/pLUEWHpnFX — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 13, 2021

Following a verbal confrontation, the suspect reportedly left the scene only to return later with a knife. He then allegedly said that the victim had 10 seconds to leave the playground and started to count down from 10. However, he cut the man with the knife when he got to seven, police said, according to The New York Daily News.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) Crime Stoppers twitter page posted the suspect’s photos Tuesday, announcing a reward of up to $3,500 for any information that may lead to his arrest.