Rabbi Stabbed Multiple Times In Boston; Suspect Arrested

A rabbi at the Chabad house in Brighton, Massachusetts, suffered multiple stab wounds from an attack Thursday afternoon.

The victim, Rabbi Shlomo Noginsky, heads a Jewish day school.

The knife attack happened right outside of the Hasidic center, according to NBC. Rabbi Noginsky was reportedly seated on the steps of Shaloh House, a synagogue and Jewish day school in the Greater Boston Area, when the attacker threatened the Rabbi with a gun, requesting t0 be taken to his vehicle. Mr. Noginsky then struggled to run away on foot when the assailant tried to shove him into the car, ending up getting caught up and stabbed repeatedly in Brighton Common, a nearby Park.

A male suspect has since been detained, police confirmed to Daily Caller. Police reportedly found a knife along with a firearm on the suspect at the time of his arrest. The details of the suspect and his motive remained unclear.

When the stabbing unfolded, children at the summer day camp were still inside the day school building where they were put under lockdown, according to Forward,

Rabbi Noginsky was taken to be hospitalized and is now reportedly in stable condition.

A father and Jewish educator, Mr. Noginsky came to the U.S. from Israel with the goal of serving the Russian-speaking Jewish community.

Anti-Semitic attacks have been skyrocketing in number this year, especially against visibly Jewish Americans. (RELATED: Jews Attacked In Broad Daylight In Times Square As Anti-Semitic Attacks Spike Nationwide)