Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Comments About Shohei Ohtani Needing An Interpreter

Stephen A. Smith has apologized for his comments about Shohei Ohtani.

The ESPN star blew up Twitter following comments Monday about how it's not great for baseball that Ohtani needs an interpreter because the Japanese-born star doesn't speak fluent English. It didn't take long at all for people to rip him for his comments.

Stephen A. Smith on Shohei Ohtani: “I don’t think it helps that the number one face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying in this country.” WTF pic.twitter.com/dTzvZuMM6U — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 12, 2021

“Let me apologize right now. As I’m watching things unfold, let me say that I never intended to offend ANY COMMUNITY, particularly the Assian Community – and especially SHOHEI Ohtani, himself,” Smith wrote in part Monday night when talking about the Los Angeles Angels pitcher.

You can read his full statement below.

Honestly, this all seems so unnecessary. Anyone with a functioning brain knew right away that Stephen A. was talking about marketability and how it’s harder to market someone in America if they don’t speak English.

That’s not a controversial stance at all, and he reiterated it later in the afternoon.

On my earlier comments about Ohtani pic.twitter.com/FM0vnDDXBB — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 12, 2021

Yet, outrage culture knows no limits, and it came Monday for Stephen A. Smith. Given the amount of money he makes at ESPN, I understand why he apologized.

He’s not going to do anything to risk the gravy train, but let’s not sit here and pretend like he did anything insane.

Stephen A. simply pointed out a business fact, and then people twisted his words to make him look like a racist. The whole situation is stupid.

Amazing that folks still don’t know me after all these years. If I am wrong about something, I will apologize. Especially if I unintentionally offend ANY GROUP of people — because it’s the right thing to do. Period! I’m BLACK. I would know! See y’all tomorrow on @FirstTake. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 12, 2021

