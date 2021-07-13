Editorial

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Comments About Shohei Ohtani Needing An Interpreter

Stephen A. Smith has apologized for his comments about Shohei Ohtani.

The ESPN star blew up Twitter following comments Monday about how it’s not great for baseball that Ohtani needs an interpreter because the Japanese-born star doesn’t speak fluent English. It didn’t take long at all for people to rip him for his comments. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Let me apologize right now. As I’m watching things unfold, let me say that I never intended to offend ANY COMMUNITY, particularly the Assian Community – and especially SHOHEI Ohtani, himself,” Smith wrote in part Monday night when talking about the Los Angeles Angels pitcher.

You can read his full statement below.

Honestly, this all seems so unnecessary. Anyone with a functioning brain knew right away that Stephen A. was talking about marketability and how it’s harder to market someone in America if they don’t speak English.

That’s not a controversial stance at all, and he reiterated it later in the afternoon.

Yet, outrage culture knows no limits, and it came Monday for Stephen A. Smith. Given the amount of money he makes at ESPN, I understand why he apologized.

He’s not going to do anything to risk the gravy train, but let’s not sit here and pretend like he did anything insane.

Stephen A. simply pointed out a business fact, and then people twisted his words to make him look like a racist. The whole situation is stupid.

Let us know in the comments if you think Stephen A. Smith should have stood his ground or if the apology was the correct option.