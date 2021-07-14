‘He Didn’t Harm Anybody’: Richard Sherman’s Wife Defends Husband After Domestic Violence Charge

NFL star Richard Sherman’s wife, Ashely Moss, defended her husband and said he “didn’t harm anybody” following reports the superstar was arrested for a burglary domestic violence charge.

“Richard Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, told The Seattle Times that Sherman “didn’t harm anybody,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted Wednesday following news about the former Seattle Seahawks‘ player’s arrest. (RELATED: Richard Sherman Says His Super Bowl Playlist Is ‘A Lot Of Angry Stuff With A Lot Of Cursing’)

“My kids were not harmed in the incident,” Moss added. “He’s a good person and this is not his character.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out,” Ashley continued, per Schefter. “I want people to know no one was injured.”

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the former San Francisco 49ers back had been arrested on charges of “Burglary Domestic Violence,” according to jail records.

“Free-agent CB Richard Sherman was booked at 6:08 this a.m. at the Seattle Correctional Facility for ‘Burglary Domestic Violence,’ per King County public records. Sherman also was denied bail,” Schefter tweeted.

The police were called out in the early morning hours on Wednesday to a residence where an adult male family member was allegedly attempting to force his way into a home where he did not live, a Redmond (Washington) Police Department spokesperson shared with ESPN.