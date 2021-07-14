‘Don’t Feed Into The Negative Bullsh*t Peeps’: Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Speculation Over Justin ‘Yelling’ Video

Hailey Bieber shut down speculation there was trouble in paradise between her and husband Justin Bieber after a video surfaced of the singer speaking to her with passion.

“Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was,” the 24-year-old model captioned her post on Instagram Stories on Wednesday. The comments were noted by Page Six.

“Had the best time surrounded by so much love,” she added. “Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bullshit peeps.” (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

Her post included a picture of her kissing the “Baby” hitmaker on the lips. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

A video recently surfaced showing the 27-year-old singer walking through a lobby in Las Vegas after he had just made a surprise appearance on stage with Diplo, the outlet noted.

In the original clip, which has since been deleted, the “Peaches” hitmaker was very hyped up as he spoke to his supermodel wife.

Not long after, reports surfaced that Bieber appeared to be yelling at his wife during their trip to Vegas in what appeared to be a heated moment.

WATCH:

Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted out in Las Vegas (July 9) pic.twitter.com/BAtpwhBxxZ — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) July 11, 2021

Several came to Justin’s defense and said he wasn’t yelling, but rather he was hyped after performing.

“He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down,” one fan account wrote. “He was all adrenaline.”

“He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing,” the fan account continued in a separate post. “He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it.”

Hailey and the “Yummy” hitmaker tied the knot in 2018.