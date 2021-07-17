Trump Tries To Market His Golf Course As Venue For Open Championship

Former President Donald Trump blamed his “false reputation” for The Open Championship being held at an English venue rather than his Turnberry golf course in Scotland.

“I have spent some time watching The Open Championship (formerly known as The British Open), and it is terrific!” Trump wrote in a Saturday statement. “But as almost all of the great players, sportscasters, and golf aficionados know, the greatest site and course of all for The Open is Turnberry, in Scotland.”

Trump purchased the Turnberry course in 2014, renaming the property “Trump Turnberry,” according to the Trump Organization’s website. The former president invested roughly $200 million pounds into the course in order to “return this property to its original grandeur.” (RELATED: Authorities Revive Investigation Into How Trump Financed Two Scottish Golf Courses)

“But as almost all of the great players, sportscasters, and golf aficionados know, the greatest site and course of all for The Open is Turnberry, in Scotland. It is truly a magical place, the players want to be there, and at some point in time the players will be there,” Trump continued. “But this course was not chosen for The Open because they consider a wonderful person, and many-time Club Champion, named Donald J. Trump, to be controversial—this is, of course, a false reputation caused mainly by the Fake News media.”

“Remember, though, controversy only makes things ‘hotter,'” the former president added.

NEW! “I have spent some time watching The Open Championship (formerly known as The British Open), and it is terrific! But as almost all of the great players, sportscasters, and golf aficionados know, the greatest site and course of all for The Open is Turnberry, in Scotland.” pic.twitter.com/YizHl97Bgn — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 17, 2021

The Turnberry golf course has hosted four Open Championships, including the famous 1977 “Duel In the Sun,” where player Tom Watson achieved victory in challenging Jack Nicklaus, according to The Open.

“In any event, Turnberry is also the course where the greatest match of all time was played, nicknamed ‘The Dual in the Sun,'” Trump continued, “which boiled down to an Open between the great Jack Nicklaus and the great Tom Watson.”

The 149th British Open Championship, the oldest golf tournament in the world, is being held at the Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Kent, England, according to CBS Sports.

“Turnberry is on the ocean with the most spectacular holes, sightlines, shots, and seaside views of any course in the World. It is a shame that the phenomenal Turnberry Golf links, the best in the World, sits empty during the Open Championships, while far lesser courses are on display,” Trump continued. “Oh well, life proceeds forward! Someday The Open will be back at Turnberry.”

The former president reportedly asked the U.S. ambassador to Britain, Robert Wood “Woody” Johnson, to request that the Open Championship be held at his Turnberry property in July, 2020.