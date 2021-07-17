‘Yellowstone’ Releases Awesome Video Of Jimmy

“Yellowstone” recently released an awesome video of Jimmy.

The hit Paramount Network show tweeted a video about life according to the Duttons’ young branded man, who is played by Jefferson White, and it’s hilarious. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Give it a watch below. Fans of “Yellowstone” are going to love it.

Jimmy is one of the best characters in recent TV memory, and he’s also a massive hit with “Yellowstone.” He more or less exists so that viewers can learn anything we need to learn about ranching.

Much like the viewers, Jimmy enters the Dutton ranch with zero experience. As he learns, the audience learns with him.

Through three seasons, it’s been incredibly entertaining.

More than anything, with every new “Yellowstone” video I get, I get more and more excited for season four to get here.

We haven’t had new episodes since summer 2020, and everyone wants to find out who is dead and who is alive.

We’re getting season four this fall, and I can’t wait. Bring it on!