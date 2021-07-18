‘Are They Killing People Too?’: Dana Bash Asks The Surgeon General If Fox News Is Killing Viewers With Misinformation

CNN anchor Dana Bash asked Surgeon General Vivek Murthy if he believed conservative media outlets were killing people with alleged misinformation on COVID-19 and vaccines.

Murthy joined Bash on Sunday’s broadcast of “State of the Union” to discuss President Joe Biden’s plan to flag misinformation on social media. (RELATED: Surgeon General Releases ‘Misinformation Advisory’ Calling For More Intervention From Big Tech, Peer Pressure)

WATCH:

“President Biden did accuse social media platforms of killing people,” Bash began, asking, “Do you think conservative media, like Fox News, are doing the same? Are they killing people, too, with rhetoric you just heard?”

“Dana, I think all of us, including the media, including individuals, health professionals, have a responsibility to share the truth about health as science dictates, as science informs us. And, you know, unless we do that, unless we are honest about the consequences of our communication with people, unless we are rigorous about ensuring that what we communicate is actually sourced from science and not from an opinion on critical issues like the vaccine, then we are going to ultimately put people at risk,” Murthy responded.

Murthy explained that his main concern is for people across the country who are struggling with the right decisions for their health. He said that people deserved to hear the truth and access the correct information, so they could apply it to protect themselves and their families.