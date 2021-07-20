Editorial

Iowa’s Football Team Roasts Nebraska Over Stupid Tweet

Iowa v Nebraska

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Iowa’s football team dunked on Nebraska in epic fashion over a recent tweet.

The Cornhuskers recently tweeted a photo of an “interaction” with the Hawkeyes in response to a New York Post piece about sharks, and Iowa let them have it return. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The program responded Tuesday with, “Interesting photo choice because it’s been 2,425 days since your last good ‘interaction’ with us.”

Imagine tweeting about a team you’ve lost six straight games to as if you somehow dominate them. Who the hell is running the show in Lincoln? Is this how bad things have gotten for Scott Frost?

The Cornhuskers are getting roasted after taking a shot at a program that has dominated them in their past six meetings. You can’t make this kind of stuff up.

I honestly feel bad for the fans who cheer for the Cornhuskers. They deserve such a better program, but I have no idea when they’re going to get it.

Best of luck to the Cornhuskers! It sounds like they’re going to need it!