Iowa’s Football Team Roasts Nebraska Over Stupid Tweet

Iowa’s football team dunked on Nebraska in epic fashion over a recent tweet.

The Cornhuskers recently tweeted a photo of an “interaction” with the Hawkeyes in response to a New York Post piece about sharks, and Iowa let them have it return. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nothing to see here, just a friendly ‘interaction’ ☠️#thegoodlife pic.twitter.com/Ez49iK8E04 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) July 16, 2021

The program responded Tuesday with, “Interesting photo choice because it’s been 2,425 days since your last good ‘interaction’ with us.”

Interesting photo choice because it’s been 2,425 days since your last good ‘interaction’ with us. https://t.co/NN9rz12d7X pic.twitter.com/UmHm7jx6ob — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) July 19, 2021

Imagine tweeting about a team you’ve lost six straight games to as if you somehow dominate them. Who the hell is running the show in Lincoln? Is this how bad things have gotten for Scott Frost?

The Cornhuskers are getting roasted after taking a shot at a program that has dominated them in their past six meetings. You can’t make this kind of stuff up.

Posting a missed tackle from a game you’ve lost 6 years in a row. I would love more “interactions” with you guys! @_willcompton you must be so proud 😂🤣😂 — George Kittle (@gkittle46) July 19, 2021

I honestly feel bad for the fans who cheer for the Cornhuskers. They deserve such a better program, but I have no idea when they’re going to get it.

Huge thank you to everybody who made my trip to Nebraska an unforgettable experience. The Cornhuskers truly have the best fans in America. I felt at home, and lost count of all the free drinks we were given. If Nebraska fans ever cross paths in Madison, the beers are all on me. pic.twitter.com/4VVj4S4r2J — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2019

Now that the game is over and Wisconsin won, I want to say I am blown away by the hospitality of Nebraska fans. They won’t let me pay for a drink. I was told they’re the nicest fans in the sport, and they didn’t disappoint. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are an all-class fanbase. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2019

Best of luck to the Cornhuskers! It sounds like they’re going to need it!