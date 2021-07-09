College Football Starts In Exactly 50 Days

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re exactly 50 days away from the start of the college football season.

The first weekend of college football starts August 28, and we’re exactly 50 days away from the sun rising on that glorious Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The fact that we’re only 50 days away is a huge marker in the journey to get back to playing football, and I couldn’t be more excited.

The morons tried to steal it from us in 2020, and we beat them back inch by inch, foot by foot and yard by yard until we successfully had a season.

I’ve spent the past 188 days fighting to save Big 10 football. Today, we accomplished the mission. Much like the Osama Bin Laden raid or D-Day, you never know when your number will be called to serve. All you hope for is to execute your job and the mission. We did just that. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 16, 2020

Now, we’re returning to normal. In 50 days, we’re going to turn our TVs and see packed college football stadiums for week zero.

While week zero doesn’t have a ton of great games, it’s still our first weekend of the 2021 season, and that’s more than enough of a reason to celebrate.

Started the weekend on Fox News talking about the incredible success of the college football season. When we were told the season had to be canceled, millions of fans rose up and saved football. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HKYfLJOdnF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 9, 2021

Trust me, the food will be hot and the beer will be cold and I soak up every second of action. Plus, I get to watch Scott Frost coach against Bret Bielema.

It’s a true matchup of losers to get the season started!

So, enjoy your Friday and recognize that we’re almost back. I think I’m going to crack a beer very soon to start celebrating!