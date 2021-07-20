Editorial

REPORT: Jets Assistant Coach Greg Knapp Is In ‘Critical Condition’ After Biking Accident

Jul 27, 2018; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp (center) coaches during Training Camp at Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has reportedly been involved in a serious accident.

According to Mike Kliss, Knapp is in “critical condition” after he was hit by a car while biking this past weekend in California. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kliss described the injuries as “serious,” but didn’t offer any specifics.

Obviously, this is an incredibly tragic and scary situation. As someone who knows someone involved in a terrible biking accident, it doesn’t take much for things to go horribly wrong.

When you get hit by a car while biking, you have pretty much no protection other than your helmet.

I think I speak for everyone when I say that we’re pulling for Knapp and the entire New York Jets organization during this terrible time.

Keep checking back for updates as we have them. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this tough and tragic time.