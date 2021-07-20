‘I Believe In Science’: Hannity Pleads With Viewers To Get Vaccinated

Fox News host Sean Hannity told viewers Monday night on “Hannity” to get the coronavirus vaccine and take the virus seriously.

“Please take COVID seriously, I can’t say it enough,” Hannity pleaded with viewers. “Enough people have died. We don’t need any more deaths.”

“Research like crazy, talk to your doctor, your doctors, medical professionals you trust based on your unique medical history, your current medical condition, and you and your doctor make a very important decision for your own safety. Take it seriously,” the host said.

“It absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated,” he continued. “I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccination.” (RELATED: ‘Take This Crap Off Their Platforms’: Amy Klobuchar Says Social Media Companies Should Be Liable For Misinformation)

The New York Times (NYT) recently went after Daily Caller co-founder and Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Fox News host Laura Ingraham for having claimed “on the air that the vaccines could be dangerous” and “that people are justified in refusing them.”

“Opposition to vaccines was once relegated to the fringe of American politics, and the rhetoric on Fox News has coincided with efforts by right-wing extremists to bash vaccination efforts,” the NYT reported.

The NYT then appeared to blame “comments by the Fox News hosts and their guests” for “skepticism” among their viewers in taking the vaccine.

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin claimed Monday that Fox News “played a key role” in spreading misinformation about the vaccines.