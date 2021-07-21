Dolly Parton Dresses As A Playboy Bunny For Her Husband’s Birthday, Recreates Famous Photo Shoot

Dolly Parton stole the show on the internet with a recent video for her husband’s birthday.

The legendary country music singer dressed as a Playboy Bunny for Carl Thomas Dean's birthday, and she also recreated her famous 1978 shoot for the publication.

Just how popular was her Twitter video? Since being posted late Tuesday afternoon, it's been viewed 4.8 million times, retweeted more than 38,000 times and received more than 222,000 likes. Give it a watch below.

It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love! pic.twitter.com/utz7Atpk3F — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2021

What an absolutely dominating move from Parton. Talk about breaking the internet. She said she wanted to pose for Playboy at 75, it was no longer an option and she decided to take control of the situation.

For those of you who don't know, she is 75! Yes, Dolly Parton has been alive for three quarters of a century and is still out here dominating Twitter like it's nothing.

If that's not legendary, I don't know what is.

Stay frosty. She might be 75, but she shows all the energy and passion of someone a fraction of her age. You just love to see it!

Stay frosty, Dolly!