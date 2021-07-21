The Milwaukee Bucks Win The NBA Championship

The Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions.

The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 Tuesday night to win the NBA title in six games, and there’s no doubt we just finished one of the best series in a long time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite the fact that I expected the Suns to roll in this series when it started, I’m more than ready to put my hand up and admit that I was wrong.

The Bucks might have started down 0-2, but they caught fire down the stretch against the Suns. They rattled off four straight wins to secure the title.

While I’m not a huge Bucks fan, I can tell you that everyone back in Wisconsin is super amped right now. They’re going absolutely wild celebrating and they should.

The Bucks were a massive joke for a very long time. They were a punchline in the NBA. Then, the organization drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the rest is history.

Now, for the first time in several decades, the Bucks are champions again.

Enjoy it, Wisconsin. It’s been a long time coming.