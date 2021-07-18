Editorial

The Bucks Beating The Suns In Game Five Of The NBA Finals Doesn’t Get Great TV Ratings

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The Milwaukee Bucks beating the Phoenix Suns in game five of the NBA Finals didn’t put up monster TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Bucks beating the Suns and taking a 3-2 lead in the series averaged 6.35 million viewers on ABC in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to it being a live sporting event, the final number for the game will rise once more data rolls in, but it’s still not great.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milwaukee Bucks (@bucks)

As I’ve said many times, the NBA used to get huge ratings in the NBA Finals. Just a few years ago, the numbers were north of 17 million viewers without any issue.

Now, people just don’t seem to care much at all. As I said above, the final number will go up, but it still won’t be anywhere near what it was a few years ago.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milwaukee Bucks (@bucks)

The real sad part here is that the Suns/Bucks series has actually been a ton of fun. It’s the most fun NBA Finals that I can remember over the past few years.

Both teams aren’t traditional powers, and the Bucks just rattled off three straight wins.

As I’ve said many times, I have no idea if the NBA will ever get back to their old ratings, but things aren’t looking great.