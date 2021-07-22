Sip On Clean Water All Day Long With This Purifying Straw, Now 38% Off

As the summer heat begins to boast temperatures in the three digits around the U.S., staying hydrated is more important than ever. But if you’re sipping on unfiltered water that’s riddled with harmful particles and nasty chemicals, drinking more water may be doing more harm to your body than good.

If you’re on the go, without access to purified water, the LUMISTRAW will never leave you in the lurch. Capable of purifying water with every sip you take, this high-tech straw ensures the water you drink is safe no matter where you are, whether you’re out hiking, camping, or just running errands around town.

The secret to the LUMISTRAW’s purifying power lies in its patent-pending LUMIFLO technology. In other words, it uses UV-C LED technology and an innovative novel flow cell design to successfully disinfect your water and make it safe to drink. In fact, it can rid your water of harmful microorganisms by as much as 99.99%, never missing a single drop that comes through the straw.

Ideal for spending time outdoors, the LUMISTRAW completely cancels out the need to boil water or use outdated filtration systems or purifying tablets. And while this device may look small and compact, it can purify a ton of water — as much as 45 cups of water per single charge. And its versatile top allows you to use it with bottles, cups, jugs, and beyond.

Successfully funded on both Indiegogo and Kickstarter, LUMIFIED is making a real splash online, as it’s been featured on Trend Hunter, Geeky Gadgets, Gizmodo, Tech Gear News, and more. It’s even earned ratings online that are nothing short of impressive, including 8.7/10 stars on GadgetFlow and tons of rave online reviews.

Before you head out on your next outdoor adventure, be sure to snag your own LUMISTRAW: Water Purifying Straw, now just $79.95 down from $129 bucks — that’s nearly 40% off.

Prices subject to change.

