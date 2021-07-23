Mom Arrested For Continuing To Drive, Unloading Groceries, After Her Teen Shot Her Toddler

California police arrested a mother and her teenage son Tuesday for delayed action after the boy allegedly shot his half-sibling with a firearm in the backseat, authorities said.

37-year-old Veronica Pyatt was driving her vehicle when her 14-year-old son reportedly shot his 20-month-old half-sister in the leg by accident while manipulating the firearm, the San Bernardino Police reported. Although the teen alerted his mother that the gun went off, Pyatt continued home and unloaded groceries while her son disposed of the gun and other evidence.

The teen notified his mother of the incident a second time when they were inside of their house, which led Pyatt to take her daughter to the Community Hospital of San Bernardino, where she was then transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center to treat her non-fatal injuries, according to the report. The hospital staff notified local police of the shooting, leading to the arrest of the mother and son.

Pyatt and her son are charged with multiple felonies regarding child endangerment and abuse, police said in a Facebook post. Pyatt resides in a local jail and the teen was taken to a San Bernardino County Juvenile detention facility. (RELATED: Mom Shoots 5-Year-Old Son While Aiming For Loose Dog, Police Say)

Authorities turned the case over to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and notified Child and Family Services, who are currently conducting an investigation into the case, the report said.