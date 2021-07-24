US Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Attacking Three Women In Manhattan Park

Police arrested a man Friday who was suspected of being behind a series of attacks on three women in a park in Upper Manhattan, New York.

All three of the horrifying attacks allegedly perpetrated by the suspect, Elvis Nina Pichardo, 40, took place within an hour last Wednesday at Inwood Hill Park, the New York Times reported.

In the first case, the man reportedly approached a 34-year-old woman around 10:40 am and threatened to rape her before punching her. Authorities said he told the woman, “I want to take you into the park and rape you. I have a condom.” New York Daily News reported that he then took her cell phone, Apple Watch and earbuds and ran away.

About 40 minutes later, he threatened to rob a 40-year-old woman walking her dog in the park before telling her that he wanted to assault her sexually. He threatened to kill the animal and fled when the victim screamed for help, Yahoo News reported.

Finally, just before noon, the suspect tried to approach a third woman, 44, who was walking her dog. Authorities say he hit her on the head with a tree branch. Before running away, he tried to lower her pants, according to Yahoo News. In this case, the woman suffered a cut on her head and was rushed to hospital in a stable condition. (RELATED: Murder Suspect Arrested After Commenting On Police Facebook Post Asking About Reward Money)

According to Yahoo News, the suspect has since been slapped with several charges, including attempted rape, public lewdness, sexually motivated assault, and robbery. He reportedly has a prior sexual abuse case as well.