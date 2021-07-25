Women Fight On A Plane In Absurd Viral Video

Some women apparently thought getting into a brawl on a plane was a great idea.

In a video tweeted by @lasvegasscoop1, two women decided to trade shots on a flight from Vegas to Atlanta, and the footage is downright absurd.

Give it a watch below. Of all the stuff you see today, I promise it'll be hard to top.

It went down on this spirit flight from Vegas to Atlanta this morning. #LvScoop pic.twitter.com/air37b27Om — Las Vegas Scoop (@lasvegasscoop1) July 23, 2021

If you're dumb enough to get in a fight while on a plane, then you deserve to be thrown in prison for a very long time.

As I've said many times before, flying is absolutely awful. It's among the worst things you can do. It's terrible.

That's why so many people have to be intoxicated while doing it.

The last thing anyone wants to witness is a brawl. That’s just a fact. Nobody has the time or patience for that garbage.

So, if you make a bad situation worse, then slap on the cuffs and be done with it.

Make better decisions, folks. It’s really not that difficult.