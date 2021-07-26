Dems Who Fled Texas Now Begging For ‘Care Packages’ Like They’re Deployed Troops

The group of Democratic Texas legislators who fled the state for Washington, D.C., to block Republicans from proceeding on an election integrity bill is now requesting “care packages.”

“Our Dems in DC said they’d appreciate care packages from home. Before 5pm Tues, we’re collecting Dr. Pepper, salsa, hard candy, hairspray, travel toiletries, hand sanitizers, sewing kits, first aid, and/ or $ to pay shipping. TY!” the account for the Dallas County Democratic Party tweeted.

Conservative commentator and author Dinesh D’Souza mocked the requests for snacks and toiletries. However, Dallas Democrats fired back, calling D’Souza a “Republican airhead” who doesn’t want “Black Texans voting after church.”

🍬 Republican Airheads don’t want Black Texans voting after church, 1st responders voting after late shift. Democratic lifesavers want voting rights and an electric grid that can keep the lights on. https://t.co/WVPNoQFwLa — Dallas Democrats (@dallasdemocrats) July 26, 2021

The group of more than 50 legislators fled to foil Republicans from moving forward on an election security bill during a special legislative session. A quorum of two-thirds of lawmakers must be present in order to conduct business in the legislature, according to state law. (RELATED: Texas Democrats Airs Her Dirty Laundry, Including Her Bra, In Rebuttal To Republican Criticism)

The trip is estimated to cost around $1.5 million and is not being funded by taxpayer dollars but rather through personal credit cards and fundraising efforts.

The group spent more than $100,000 on a private charter jet, which was paid for with a wire transfer from the House Democratic Caucus, according to NBC News.

Several members of the group have since tested positive for the coronavirus after many were seen maskless on the plane to D.C.

Despite claims from the legislators that the law in question is “racist” and restricted voter access, the new law actually expands access to the polls while scrapping pandemic-related voting measures, such as drive-through and 24-hour-voting. The state also seeks to require voter identification.