All Out Chaos At Gaetz Presser, As Congressman Flees From Leftist Aggressors

Five Republican members of Congress were chased out of their own rally outside of the Department of Justice (DOJ) by left-wing protesters Tuesday.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, Virginia Rep. Bob Good, and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar held a press conference and rally outside the DOJ’s offices to protest the alleged treatment of Capitol riot defendants. Attorneys for the defendants have argued that their clients are not being treated fairly, and in some cases are being held in solitary confinement for up to 23 hours a day.



The congressmen explained that Attorney General Merrick Garland did not respond to a letter they sent him outlining their concerns about the treatment of Capitol riot defendants, and that they were not allowed access to him at the DOJ building. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Justice Must Be Administered Equally’—Republican Senators Demand Answers For 2020 Riots, Capitol Riot From DOJ)

As Greene began her comments, a protester began blowing a whistle in an effort to drown her out. Other protesters held up signs reading “Traitors and Rapists Sit Down” and “Pedophiles for Trump.”

The whistler is entirely drowning out the GOP members. pic.twitter.com/kgTO5xnwJL — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) July 27, 2021

As the rioters chased Gaetz and the other Republicans to their cars, a women repeatedly asked him, “Are you a pedophile?”

Gaetz has been accused of paying minors for sex, although he denies the allegations.

Reps. Gaetz and Greene get run out of their own presser at the DOJ. pic.twitter.com/Jc3BTbUO05 — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) July 27, 2021

Greene later tweeted, “Radical communist leftists are hell-bent on silencing free speech… I refuse to back down to the vile left.”

Radical communist leftists are hell-bent on silencing free speech. Just like in California, BLM / Antifa domestic terrorists formed a mob to try to shut down America First voices fighting for truth. I refuse to back down to the vile left & will continue to demand answers on J6. https://t.co/DGqUbAzZ0Z — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 27, 2021

Greene and Gaetz attempted to host multiple “America First” rallies in Riverside and Anaheim, California on July 17, although both cities canceled the rallies. First Amendment attorneys suggested that Gaetz’s and Greene’s free speech rights may have been violated by the cancellations.