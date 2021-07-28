Trump Official Demands Answers From Biden’s Education Department On Link To Pro-CRT group

A top former Trump official filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request Wednesday to obtain communications between the Department of Education (DOE) and a critical race theory (CRT) activist group that had its materials promoted in a government guidance book, Fox News reported.

Russ Vought, who is the president of the Center for Renewing America and the former chief of the Office of Budget and Management (OMB) under former President Donald Trump, filed the FOIA to find out more information on the communications of the Abolitionist Teaching Network (ATN) and its link to President Joe Biden’s DOE, Fox News reported. He took a tough stance against CRT as OMB director by banning any CRT funding and white privilege training.

The current administration previously called it an “error” to promote the activist group’s guide in a DOE handbook, which was meant for use in over 13,000 public school districts to instruct them on reopening recommendations and policies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

BREAKING: We just filed a FOIA request for ALL records from the Biden WH & @usedgov related to the radical Abolition Teaching Network @ATN_1863 Parents & teachers deserve to know who at the highest levels partnered with this racist group.https://t.co/I50N15Pkoj — Center for Renewing America (@amrenewctr) July 28, 2021

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“The American people deserve to know who at the highest levels in the White House pushed this radical, racist group into reopening guidelines for our schools,” Vought told Fox News in a statement. (RELATED: Betsy DeVos Blasts CRT, Encourages Parents To ‘Speak Up’ When They See It In Schools)

The ATN guide said “Abolitionist Teachers” should “[b]uild a school culture that engages in healing and advocacy. This requires a commitment to learning from students, families, and educators who disrupt Whiteness and other forms of oppression.”

The guide also discusses the “spirit murder” of people of color and the group’s co-founder and board chair, Bettina Love has previously said “I want us to be feared,” Fox News reported.

Love has been linked to two top officials at the DOE, Cindy Marten, the department’s second in command and acting Assistant Secretary Donna Harris-Aikens who is the head of the office in charge of publishing the DOE reopening handbook.

“It’s extremely troubling that Biden’s Department of Education promotes a group that accuses children of ‘spirit murdering’ other children based on their skin color,” Vought said. “This Administration has made an Olympic sport out of State Sanctioned Racism and it’s about time the curtain gets pulled back.”

