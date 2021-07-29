The Big 12 Sends Cease & Desist Letter To ESPN, Alleges The Network Is Trying To Harm The Conference

The Big 12 is gearing up for a war with ESPN.

According to multiple reports, the conference sent ESPN a cease & desist letter alleging that the sports network is attempting to harm the conference and member schools. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Here is the cease & desist letter the Big 12 sent to ESPN. Bob Bowlsby alleges ESPN is actively working with and encouraging other conferences to attempt to poach Big 12 members. pic.twitter.com/fb224elCtd — Max Olson (@max_olson) July 28, 2021

ESPN denied that it’s meddling at all with the conference, according to Pete Thamel.

Here’s ESPN’s response to the Big 12 letter: “The claims in the letter have no merit.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 28, 2021

The move from the Big 12 comes as Texas and Oklahoma are preparing to jump ship to the SEC. Once that happens, there’s a high chance the Big 12 could implode.

If the conference goes up in flames, ESPN wouldn’t have to pay out more than a billion dollars in TV money, according to Brett McMurphy.

Big 12’s “cease & desist” to ESPN claims network contacted other conferences “encouraging” them to take Big 12 schools so Big 12 dissolves, eliminating grant of rights, sources told @Stadium. If Big 12 implodes, ESPN not responsible for final 4 years of deal, worth $1.06 billion — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 28, 2021

The situation with the Big 12 and conference expansion appears ready to finally go fully nuclear. Threatening to go after ESPN is just a wild move.

Imagine explaining this entire situation to someone a month ago. Nobody would have believed you.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby to AP: “I have absolute certainty they (ESPN) have been involved in manipulating other conferences to go after our members.” The Big 12 has sent a cease-and-desist letter to ESPN, as first reported by @PeteThamel — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) July 28, 2021

Now, it’s the end of July and the Big 12 appears to be on the verge of absolute collapse and the conference is pointing a finger at ESPN for helping cause this mayhem.

Did ESPN play a role? I have no idea, but I’m sure the network won’t shed any tears if the Big 12 disappears as the SEC continues to print money.

Big 12: ESPN conspired with American to take “3-5” teams to AAC. Story up soon. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 28, 2021

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. College football is an absolutely insane sport, and this is the latest proof of that fact.