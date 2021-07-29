Editorial

The Big 12 Sends Cease & Desist Letter To ESPN, Alleges The Network Is Trying To Harm The Conference

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Big 12 is gearing up for a war with ESPN.

According to multiple reports, the conference sent ESPN a cease & desist letter alleging that the sports network is attempting to harm the conference and member schools. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN denied that it’s meddling at all with the conference, according to Pete Thamel.

The move from the Big 12 comes as Texas and Oklahoma are preparing to jump ship to the SEC. Once that happens, there’s a high chance the Big 12 could implode.

If the conference goes up in flames, ESPN wouldn’t have to pay out more than a billion dollars in TV money, according to Brett McMurphy.

The situation with the Big 12 and conference expansion appears ready to finally go fully nuclear. Threatening to go after ESPN is just a wild move.

Imagine explaining this entire situation to someone a month ago. Nobody would have believed you.

Now, it’s the end of July and the Big 12 appears to be on the verge of absolute collapse and the conference is pointing a finger at ESPN for helping cause this mayhem.

Did ESPN play a role? I have no idea, but I’m sure the network won’t shed any tears if the Big 12 disappears as the SEC continues to print money.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. College football is an absolutely insane sport, and this is the latest proof of that fact.