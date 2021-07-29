‘Country In Crisis’: Kevin McCarthy Torches Biden, Says He Does Nothing Right

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy claimed President Biden’s legislative decisions put the “country in a crisis” and he should have done “nothing,” according to Fox News.

McCarthy held a news conference Thursday during which he and his GOP colleagues discussed increases in crime, inflation and the border crisis, Fox News reported.

“We have a country in crisis…Every time Americans go to the checkout at the grocery store or gas station, they’re paying more. Every time they turn on the local or national news, they are seeing crime continue to surge.” – @GOPLeader pic.twitter.com/IzCATOgx1r — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 29, 2021

McCarthy was asked if Biden had done anything right so far. “I haven’t found very many things that they have done right, no,” he said in response, according to Fox News. “If the president asked my advice, had he done nothing since he took office, optimism would be up 20%, not down.” (RELATED: Biden’s Approval Rating Drops Below 50%)

McCarthy claimed that Biden would be better off if he had “done nothing.””If the president asked my advice, had he done nothing since he took office, optimism would be up 20%, not down.” Instead, he enacted executive orders that McCarthy said worsened the border crisis and made the U.S. less energy independent, Fox News reported.