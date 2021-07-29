US

‘Country In Crisis’: Kevin McCarthy Torches Biden, Says He Does Nothing Right

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy claimed President Biden’s legislative decisions put the “country in a crisis” and he should have done “nothing,” according to Fox News.

McCarthy held a news conference Thursday during which he and his GOP colleagues discussed increases in crime, inflation and the border crisis, Fox News reported.

McCarthy was asked if Biden had done anything right so far. “I haven’t found very many things that they have done right, no,” he said in response, according to Fox News. “If the president asked my advice, had he done nothing since he took office, optimism would be up 20%, not down.” (RELATED: Biden’s Approval Rating Drops Below 50%)

Instead, he enacted executive orders that McCarthy said worsened the border crisis and made the U.S. less energy independent, Fox News reported.

Rasmussen poll released Wednesday shows that 52% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s job as president. This is close to his lowest rating since taking office.