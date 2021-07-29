Editorial

Did Simone Biles Save Team USA’s Chances At A Medal By Withdrawing?

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Did Simone Biles actually salvage America’s chances at a medal by withdrawing from an event?

As crazy as it sounds, it might be the truth. Biles has been in the news nonstop ever since she pulled out of the team competition Tuesday during the Olympics in Japan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She’s faced a nonstop onslaught of criticism for her decision, and plenty of hot take artists have ripped her on Twitter.

In my own humble opinion, I think I gave the most reasonable explanation of the situation.

Well, now some new evidence has grabbed my attention and it shines a very different light on the situation. Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel pointed out in a great Twitter thread that Biles pulling out likely salvaged America’s shot at winning the silver medal.

Her disappointing vault score was on the verge of tanking the whole team before she withdrew.

In fact, in Biles’ own words she admitted that she didn’t want to cost her team a medal with her poor performance.

There are a lot of hot take artists out there who are going to have to eat a lot of crow after these tweets from Wetzel have gone viral.

Biles was painted by many as a loser and a quitter because she withdrew. Now, it’s fair to criticize her in the moment given how information was floating around.

However, now that we have this information, I expect all the idiots who torched her and called her selfish to correct the record.

Will they do it? No, but they certainly would if they had any honor.

Finally, I can’t wait to watch people try to spin this and claim she should just have kept competing so that we could have lost a medal. I guess Simone Biles staying in and America losing is really teaching the world a lesson!

I look forward to watching everyone correct the record! It should be a beautiful to see.