‘That Science Thing? Inoperative’: Ted Cruz Goes Thermonuclear In Senate, Flames CDC As A Discredited Institution

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz slammed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a discredited institution Thursday, according to The Hill.

“Apparently, according to the CDC, vaccines don’t work anymore. That science thing? Inoperative. We got more important things to worry about, like politics … Has there ever been an institution in American public life that has more discredited itself more rapidly, than the CDC?” Cruz said in an impassioned Senate speech.

.@tedcruz: “Has there ever been an institution in American public life that has more discredited itself more rapidly, than the CDC?” pic.twitter.com/04xj4kIjRa — The Hill (@thehill) July 29, 2021

Cruz also criticized the Democrats for their response to COVID-19 on Fox News Wednesday.

“The Democrats have, from the beginning of this pandemic, treated it as a matter of politics,” Cruz said. “We saw a political agenda instead of common sense to keep us safe … That culminated yesterday in the CDC’s absurd decision that people who have been vaccinated must nonetheless wear masks when inside. That’s not science. That’s politics.” (RELATED: CDC Is Considering Mask Mandates For Vaccinated Americans, Fauci Says)

“The Democrats decided they want to control your lives…And my view is real simple — we shouldn’t have federal government mandates on COVID. That means no mask mandates, that means no vaccine mandates, that means no vaccine passports. This should be a question of individual choice,” Cruz continued.

On Tuesday, the CDC updated its guidance on masks and now recommends that fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors, CNN reported.

The Capitol physician reinstated a mask mandate in the House of Representatives Tuesday. Nearly 40 House Republicans protested the mandate by refusing to wear masks.