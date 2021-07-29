Authorities Reveal Cause Of Death For 4-Year-Old Boy Found In Toy Chest

Authorities have announced that a missing 4-year-old boy, who was found dead after a search of his family’s home in Utah, suffocated to death in his own toy chest.

After Kache Wallis was tucked into bed by his grandmother Saturday night, he somehow ended up in the small chest where he later died from positional asphyxiation, Hurricane City police said Wednesday, according to the New York Post. It remains unclear how Wallis entered the chest, but Utah’s medical examiner’s office ruled the four-year-old’s death an accident, the New York Post reported.

When Wallis first went missing police searched the home but could not find him. They then broadened their search to the surrounding community before canvassing the house again, and eventually found the boy inside the toy chest, according to the New York Post.

On a GoFundMe page for the Wallis family, loved ones wrote that Wallis “was the glue that held it all together for us,” according to the New York Post. “Kache had a smile that was infectious and loved everyone, everywhere he went, and they loved him too!” they added.