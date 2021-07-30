Zach Wilson Signs His Rookie Deal With The New York Jets

Zach Wilson has inked his rookie deal with the New York Jets.

The Jets announced Thursday afternoon that the young quarterback and second overall pick in the 2021 draft had agreed to his deal, which is worth more than $35 million.

He was originally not at training camp because of issues with offset language and the schedule to be paid his signing bonus. In the end, Wilson will get his signing bonus within 15 business days and the deal does include offset language, according to the New York Post.

Now that Wilson is signed, he can get on the field and start leading the offense for the Jets. The young man has an outrageous amount of hype surrounding him.

He’s expected to be the savior for a franchise that desperately needs one.

After watching Wilson at BYU, I can confidently say that he has all the skills necessary to win in the NFL. He’s fast, elusive, has an outstanding arm and he believes in himself.

Now, that can all change once NFL defenders are chasing you down, but he has all the physical tools necessary.

It should be fun to see how he does in the NFL! Fans should have very high hopes.