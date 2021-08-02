CamSoda Offers Kanye West Free Porn While He Finishes His New Album

CamSoda has made an interesting offer to Kanye West.

The star rapper is currently spending his time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as he finishes his new album “Donda,” and his living conditions appear to be less than stellar. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, CamSoda is apparently here to boost his spirits. The popular camming company released an announcement Monday offering the legendary musician an “Elite VIP” membership to the site while he finishes “Donda.”

For those of you who don’t know, Kanye has actually dabbled in the world of porn before when he was involved with the AVNs a few years ago.

So, he’s certainly not a stranger to the business at all.

Now, do I think Kanye will take up this offer? I have no idea, but if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Kanye it’s that he’s an unpredictable man.

He doesn’t conform to anyone’s standards or expectations. He just does what he wants.

Let us know in the comments if you think Kanye will accept the offer or not!