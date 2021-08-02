Choose From These Dynamic Lighting Options All On Sale For A Limited Time

Every room needs a good light or lamp, but that doesn’t mean it has to be something traditional. You can change the mood of any room with any of these lamps, which give your thousands — if not millions — of options. And you can make your choices now with the ability to save big when you use coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout.

Lamp Depot Annular Color Floor Lamp — $89.24

This mood lamp allows you to create the atmosphere you want in the room with more than 1 million colors and 330 multicolor effects, which you can alter with the use of a remote control. You can choose what colors to use, and dim and brighten them all with the remote.

Lamp Depot Circular Color Changing Lamp — $53.54

This lamp delivers 35,000 hours of output and allows you to customize the lighting to match your mood. This multi-colored light has an interesting look, and features presets to allow you to return to favorite options you may have saved.

Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp — $76.49

Fitting perfectly into any corner or any room, this minimalist lamp features more than 16 million different colors and more than 300 effects to sort through. It also features metal finishes that give it the look you need for a modern space.

Touch-Sensitive Modular Wall Lighting — $42.49

Create any design you can come up with with six modular tiles that can work independently or as one. Each module has 13 fixed colors and three modes, along with touch-sensor activation and timing functions all controlled by remote control.

RGB Nixie Tube Clock — $93.49

This retro-design clock comes with five cases that host six LEDs each that display the time right down to the seconds. It offers several different modes and colors to allow you to pick the look you want. This clock also will preserve the time even if you lose power or power them off.

Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Spiral Floor Lamp — $76.49

This lamp features 16 million colors and 358 effects to light up any room in your house or office. It uses 90 percent less energy than a standard lamp, and gives you a truly original look with its minimalistic design.

RGB Coil Table Lamp — $59.49

Enhance any space with this table lamp that remains cool to the touch even during hours of use. It features 358 lighting effects and more than 16 million colors to create the perfect mood lighting for any room or occasion.

Shadow Lamp Color Projector — $106.24

Turn your wall into a piece of art with the lamp color projector. It allows you to create new graphic patterns and extend the possible projection surface; the ceiling and walls . It’s a powerful tool to create endless composition and decor gently the environment with its presence.

RGB Modern Curve Lamp — $110.49

This RGB Curve lamp has a built-in LED strip, 16 million colors, and 358 kinds of light effects. With a 20,000-hour power-saving LED light source, it’s good for 20 years with normal use. You’ll use 90 percent less energy than a normal lamp, and you’ll never have to change a bulb.

Sky Smart Floor Lamp — $110.49

This floor lamp is WiFi-enabled and works in conjunction with Amazon Alexa, Echo and Google Home. It operates from an app on your phone where you’ll choose a color and adjust the brightness, allowing you to set the mood for any situation.

RGB 360 Pole Lamp — $101.99

Achieve a perfect blend of colors and light with this pole lamp that uses 16 million colors and 358 effects to choose from. You can increase or decrease the speed of the effects, adjust the brightness level and more, all while creating the atmosphere you desire for your home or office.

RGB Shadow Table Lamp — $33.99

Bring atmosphere to any area with the reliable table lamp which has more than 1 million colors to choose from as more than 300 lighting effects. It remains cool to the touch while in use, so set it on a desk without hesitation. You can adjust the brightness of the lights and the speed of the effects.

