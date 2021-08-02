Editorial

Conor McGregor Will Fight In Wheelchair Boxing Match

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland walks through the arena before his lightweight bought against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Conor McGregor has a bizarre fight coming up.

According to LowKickMMA.com, McGregor will fight impressionist Al Foran in a charity boxing match September 11. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What’s unique about it? They’ll be fighting in wheelchairs! The money raised will be used for the Irish Wheelchair Association.

While I’m all for charity, I’m not sure this is a smart idea from McGregor. Right now, he needs to heal up after suffering a horrendous injury against Dustin Poirier and he needs to rehab his image.

The Irish-born star seemed to burn a ton of bridges with UFC 264, and it’s probably for the best if he stays under the radar for the foreseeable future.

I totally understand that it’s for a great cause and I love charity as much as anyone else does. I’m very much a pro-charity person.

I’m just not sure this is the right move from McGregor. I’m not sure it’s the right move at all.

Maybe I’ll turn out to be 100% wrong and people will love it. We’ll find out September 11!

