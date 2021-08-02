Conor McGregor Will Fight In Wheelchair Boxing Match

Conor McGregor has a bizarre fight coming up.

According to LowKickMMA.com, McGregor will fight impressionist Al Foran in a charity boxing match September 11.

What’s unique about it? They’ll be fighting in wheelchairs! The money raised will be used for the Irish Wheelchair Association.

Conor McGregor Set For Wheelchair Boxing Match On September 11 https://t.co/aITosfrt7M — TheFanSource 🗣 📰 (@FanSourceNews) August 1, 2021

While I’m all for charity, I’m not sure this is a smart idea from McGregor. Right now, he needs to heal up after suffering a horrendous injury against Dustin Poirier and he needs to rehab his image.

The Irish-born star seemed to burn a ton of bridges with UFC 264, and it’s probably for the best if he stays under the radar for the foreseeable future.

Conor McGregor broke HIS ANKLE during the UFC fight with Dustin Poirer #McGregor #DustinPoirier pic.twitter.com/BMos8eL3hc — Ameer Ali Salman 🇵🇸 (@AmeerAliSalman) July 11, 2021

I totally understand that it’s for a great cause and I love charity as much as anyone else does. I’m very much a pro-charity person.

I’m just not sure this is the right move from McGregor. I’m not sure it’s the right move at all.

Drum roll ladies and gentlemen 👌👌 The co-main event: @TheNotoriousMMA v @ImpressionistAL aka The Notorious v The Notorious Impressionist all in aid of the @IrishWheelchair Please donate here if you can: https://t.co/lDMJxs1MvE 📸 @madebyGoodie pic.twitter.com/kqFIXApdzu — Sir Stevo Timothy (@SirStevoTimothy) July 30, 2021

Maybe I’ll turn out to be 100% wrong and people will love it. We’ll find out September 11!

