Fetty Wap’s Daughter Dies At The Age Of 4

Fetty Wap’s daughter Lauren has died.

According to E! News, Lauren's mother Turquoise Miami shared the news over the weekend about the child's death and wrote in part on Instagram, "This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius."

E! News reported that the cause of death isn’t known at this time, and it’s also not known exactly when the child died.

This is obviously an insanely tragic situation, and there’s no other way to put it. Whenever someone dies, it’s incredibly sad.

Whenever a child dies, it’s substantially worse. It’s one of the saddest things that can happen.

so the news of fetty wap’s daughter dying was true. RIP princess 💔 pic.twitter.com/clq91Li4GM — pre 💎 (@wasabisworld) July 31, 2021

I can’t even begin to fathom the emotions someone feels when losing a four-year old child. It’s the kind of death that can break your soul.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Fetty Wap during this incredibly sad and tough time.