Fetty Wap’s Daughter Dies At The Age Of 4

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Fetty Wap attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Fetty Wap’s daughter Lauren has died.

According to E! News, Lauren’s mother Turquoise Miami shared the news over the weekend about the child’s death and wrote in part on Instagram, “This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @fineassturquoise

E! News reported that the cause of death isn’t known at this time, and it’s also not known exactly when the child died.

This is obviously an insanely tragic situation, and there’s no other way to put it. Whenever someone dies, it’s incredibly sad.

Whenever a child dies, it’s substantially worse. It’s one of the saddest things that can happen.

I can’t even begin to fathom the emotions someone feels when losing a four-year old child. It’s the kind of death that can break your soul.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zavier Jordan Maxwell (@fettywap1738)

Our thoughts and prayers are with Fetty Wap during this incredibly sad and tough time.