West Virginia Governor Said He Wanted To ‘Pee And Throw Up’ Thinking About The Delta Variant

Jackson Gosnell
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said during a Thursday news conference that he wanted to “pee and throw up” after learning about the rise of the delta variant in his state.

He said that when he met with his COVID-19 coordinator, he asked to step out in order to take a trip to the bathroom presumably due to the shock of rising COVID-19 cases.

The state reported 100 Delta variant cases of COVID-19, according to The Journal. “The enemy is this delta variant”, the Governor said. Earlier in the week, Justice said he would not enforce a mask mandate in the state. Justice said his administration must do more to combat the spread of the virus but mentioned that his response would not include increased restrictions or lockdowns. (RELATED: ‘Entering The Death Drawing’: West Virginia Governor Warns The Unvaccinated)

The Governor also encouraged vaccinations. Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) unveiled new data that indicates vaccinated people can spread the Delta variant but that vaccinated people are still highly protected from the illness.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that “things are going to get worse” but suggested it would not be bad enough for more lockdowns.