‘Grow The F*ck Up’: Kevin Smith Scolds Critics Of He-Man Reboot

Kevin Smith had harsh words for the critics of his sequel to “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe,” telling fans disgruntled by the series to “deal with it’ and “grow the f**k up.”

Smith, famous for the “Clerks” and ” Jay and Silent Bob” movie franchises, as well as a successful comic book career, made the comments amid criticism over his recent reboot of “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.”

The reboot of the 1983-85 animated series has a 38% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, despite a 96% critic score. The show’s teaser trailer makes it seem as though He-Man would be the focus of the show, [SPOILERS] but at the end of the first episode, He-Man and Skeletor both die.

The show instead focuses on Teela, a close friend of He-Man’s alter ego Prince Adam, as she tries to resurrect Adam. It is also implied that Teela is in a relationship with her friend Andra, who helps her in her quest.

Smith fired back at the online criticism of the series. “I know there’s some people that are like, ‘Hey, man, this show’s woke,’” he told Variety. “I’m like, all right, great, then so was the original cartoon we’re f***ing sequel-izing. Go watch it again. There are girls in every episode. Deal with it.”

The show’s developers were quick to point out that He-Man still plays a major role in the series [SPOILERS], and is revived in the final episode (though he is seriously wounded shortly afterwards).

“You really f***ing think Mattel Television, who hired me and paid me money, wants to do a f***ing ‘Masters of the Universe’ show without He-Man? Grow the f***up, man. Like, that blew my mind, bunch of people being like, ‘Oh, I smell it. This is a bait and switch,’” Smith said.

The series premiered on Netflix July 23.